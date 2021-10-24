Reader’s Mail

24 October 2021 20:09 IST

Rush hour chaos

In the evening, one can see a large number of school students waiting at bus stops to go home. The crowd is more at the bus stops near Sethupathi School, Simmakkal, Goripalayam, Tallakulam and ITI and K. Pudur, to name a few. On seeing their bus, the students run after it and in their rush to catch the crowded bus, one is afraid, they may come under the wheels. Most of these students had to travel on footboard. So I request traffic police and transport authorities to depute their staff at busy bus stops and regulate the crowd so as to prevent accidents.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony

Hyderabad train

As a member of Madurai Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, I had sought extension of one of the three trains between Hyderabad and Chennai to Kanniyakumari. But the railway authorities have rejected it on the premise that Kanniyakumari station faces congestion, despite it having three platforms. But there is a plan to operate a train to Dibrugarh from Kanniyakumari via stations in Kerala. Why should a train which is of little benefit to Tamil Nadu originate from Kanniyakumari when it can be very well started from Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram?.

B. Sivakumar,

Nagercoil

Release water

Farmers have raised nurseries for plantation in Ramanathapuram district. These farmers in the tail-end areas of the Vaigai expect water to be released from the dam at the earliest.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi