Reader’s Mail - City

Modify traffic regulation

Madurai traffic police have introduced a traffic regulation at Kalavasal junction: vehicles from Guru Theatre side of Bypass Road should use only the flyover to go to Chockalinganagar side and vice versa. The traffic police have not taken a few matters into account. For example, if a person coming from Guru Theatre side has work near Big Bazaar, he must take a left turn and go till Arasaradi signal and take a ‘U’ turn and come back to Kalavasal junction and take a left turn. Those coming from Sammattipuram Road need to take a left turn at Kalavasal junction, go till PP Chavadi on Theni Road and take a ‘U’ turn to reach Kalavasal junction again and go towards Guru Theatre. The Commissioner of Police must have a re-look and modify this arrangement.

V. Kannan,

Vilangudi

Improve facilities

The report that a girl suffering from paralytic attack due to a rare disease, Mixed Connective Tissue Disorder, could regain strength and mobility after treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital redeems our faith in State-run hospitals. Had it been performed at a private hospital, it would have cost a fortune. As our doctors are second to none in the world in their capabilities, it is for the government to provide required infrastructure and adequate manpower at all levels so that the hospital premises are kept clean and the medical staff motivated to do their best.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Used cars on the roadside

One can see cars of ‘used vehicle’ dealers parked on the roadside in many parts of Madurai. These dealers do not care about road users and if anyone makes a complaint to the traffic police, the dealer will honour the request for a day and encroach upon the roadside again. Why not allot them space inside omni bus terminus in Mattuthavani, in the huge empty space. They can be charged monthly as per space occupied. This way there will be more space on the roadside while the Corporation can also earn some revenue.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

No parapets

The section of canal at the intersection near a fitness centre at Mahalaxmi Nagar on Iyer Bungalow- Moodrumavadi Road has no parapets on either side. It poses a danger to vehicle users and pedestrians, particularly at night. Corporation authorities should look into this urgent matter and build parapets at this point before something untoward happens.

V. Ilengai Arasan,

Iyer Bungalow

One-day bus pass

The TNSTC authorities must resume issuing one-day bus pass, as it was suspended in January 2018. It must be noted that such passes are being issued in other States now. Besides, after the TNSTC depot was shifted to Madappuram from Tiruppuvanam, all buses are operated towards the depot from 12.30 p.m to 2.30 p.m. So, there are no services to many villages during this time. I request the TNSTC-Madurai division to to ply two buses of Ponmeni depot from Periyar bus stand to Tiruppachethi during lunch hours.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi