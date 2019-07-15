Reader’s Mail - Madurai

Tejas Express

With a view to providing the fastest possible service and competing with the aviation sector, railways has introduced the Tejas high-speed train between Madurai and Chennai. The number of stoppages can, therefore, be only very limited. Any tampering with the existing pattern of service/timing will only slow down the service, ultimately defeating the very purpose of its introduction. (’Plea to stop Tejas Express in Dindigul,’ July 9).

Vaigai Express was once the most prestigious high-speed train in the MG section in single-line system, covering a distance of 497 km between Madurai and Chennai in 7 hours and 30 minutes. With the advance of technology and a double track, this high-speed train is now straggling to reach the destination in 7 hours 45 minutes - the simple reason being stopping at too many stations.

K. Muthiah,

Railar Nagar

Helmet rule

The Madras High Court has recently directed the Tamil Nadu police to strictly enforce the helmet rule and cancel driving licence and seize the vehicle of violators. Helmets, no doubt, save lives in major road accidents. At the same time, consideration had not been given to the inconveniences caused while carrying and keeping helmets while going to office, bank, functions or meetings. In cities such as Madurai, two-wheelers cannot be driven at more than a speed of 40 km. Wearing of helmet maybe optional and not copulsory.

K. R. Rajendran,

Mahal 2nd Street

Shift godowns

Gomathipuram,once a calm residential area, has been occupied by business establishments in the past one year. They are using old houses as godowns at many locations. So, heavy trucks and a lot of goods carriers are using our narrow streets all through the day and even at night to transport materials to and from the godowns. This causes traffic congestion, noise and inconvenience to passersby, particularly women and residents close to the godowns. There is also risk of fire accident as inflammable materials are found lying in the open. The godowns are kept dreadfully untidy both inside and outside.

I request the authorities concerned to preserve the environment of residential area and ensure that all godowns are moved out to a designated area.

Kutti Bharathi Bramman,

Thendral Nagar

Food safety

Of late, the Food Safety department has displayed a notification in hotels and restaurants, inviting public to lodge a complaint in case of defects in quality of food served. It has given a toll-free number besides WhatsApp number, in this regard.

But what to do with roadside eateries serving sub-standard food? They actually pose a greater threat, as washing the utensils too is done in the most unclean way, not to mention the repeated usage of the same low grade oil. Health authorities must come up with a plan to act against erring roadside eateries to ensure a balance in seamless quality check of food being served .

M. Selvaraj,

Kuruvikkaran Salai

Though Bypass Road has a width of 200 feet, traffic on it is cumbersome. There are about 10 intersections along this road. The traffic police have arranged barricades in each junction with the purpose of reducing speed of approaching vehicles. But no motorist reduces the speed, making it dangerous for vehicles waiting to cross the road. Further, the barricades cause still more traffic congestion. Instead of allowing vehicles to cross the road at all intersections, U-turns can be allowed at four or five places to reduce congestion.

Mohamed Ismail N.,

SBO Second Colony