Reader’s Mail - Dindigul

Train name

Two pairs of express trains ply between Chennai and Rameswaram and both of them are called Chennai-Rameswaram Express. Same name for two trains confuses passengers as it does not help in identifying a particular train. When many other trains carry a popular name, like Rockfort, Pandiyan, Muthu Nagar, Pallavan and Vaigai, why these two trains for Rameswaram are not properly named is not known. One of these trains was once called Sethu Express when it was introduced. Later, the name was removed for reasons not known. I appeal to the Southern Railway to name these trains individually to remove confusion.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram