Reader’s Mail - City

Stray cattle roam on a road in Tahsildar Nagar in Madurai.

05 December 2021 18:29 IST

Stray cattle menace

Tahsildar Nagar has become a haven for stray cattle as we see them regularly in our area. They not only pose a threat to vehicle users and pedestrians but also spoil the space in front of our houses with their dung. Surprisingly, there are some good Samaritans who offer food to these bovines even as they linger at their gates expectantly. Is it not a case of compassion misplaced?

K. Natarajan,

Advertising

Advertising

Tahsildar Nagar

Restore bus service

Previously there was a bus service (route no. 16J) from P and T Nagar to Madurai airport at regular intervals - 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. This service has been stopped. First the evening services were withdrawn and later the morning services too. Hence, I request the TNSTC to restore the bus service as it was patronised by people from P and T Nagar, Goripalayam, Nelpettai, Keelavasal, Villapuram, Avaniapuram and Perungudi. Similarly, a bus service from P and T Nagar to Mattuthavani must also be introducedis also required.

M. Padmanabhan,

Kalainagar Extn.

Bus shelter

In Periyar bus stand, there are three bus shelters for passengers waiting to board buses going towards Arasaradi and Kalavasal. All these shelters do not have seating arrangements. One shelter is filled with soil dug up for construction of a sewage canal and another one with mud and the third with empty crates kept by fruit sellers. Pregnant women, elderly people and differently abled persons are not able to jump over the incomplete sewage canal with huge iron rods to reach these shelters. They just sit on the cement slab of the canal under a hot sun. The bus stand is largely encroached upon by makeshift shops. I request the authorities to look into these problems and set them right.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

Issue one-day pass

The Madurai division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation suspended issuing one-day bus pass in 2018. Even after three years, it has not resumed the service. I request the TNSTC authorities to start issuing the one-day bus pass again.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Resume train service

Many passenger train services have resumed recently, but not the important one between Madurai and Dindigul (Train numbers 56707/ 56708). In the absence of these services, commuters who travel between Madurai and Dindigul are put to much hardship. I appeal to the railway authorities to resume this passenger train at the earliest.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul