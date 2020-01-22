Reaction and response

It may not be an exaggeration to say that India has not seen as many non-violent protests as it has now than in the past which would include the freedom struggle. For this one has evidence in the form of photographs and videos of gatherings, both large and small, of people expressing disapproval of the Citizenship(Amendment) Act, 2019.

But let me come to the point. Importantly, how has the Central government responded to the protests? Their answers: ‘Don’t worry. The CAA won’t mean harm to Indians.’ ‘We will not budge an inch on our decision to implement the CAA.’ Accompanying such hardened responses of the government are efforts to get support such as missed-call endorsements or door-to-door canvassing in favour of the CAA. A democratically elected government ought to work with the new opportunities for dialogue.

M. Qasmi Nadwi,

Ganeshpur, Basti, Uttar Pradesh

While almost all Opposition parties have come out in the open protesting against the CAA, the NPR and the NRC, it is a surprise that key parties, in particular the Congress have not come to an understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party to fight the Delhi Assembly elections together and defeat the common enemy.

This is a god sent opportunity for non-BJP parties which should not be lost. If the BJP wins Delhi, would they not tom tom the point of people having accepted the CAA, NPR and NRC?

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai