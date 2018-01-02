Rajinikanth in politics

Tamil cine superstar Rajinikanth’s entry into the turbulent world of Tamil politics needs to be looked at critically. He has not floated any welfare scheme for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu. We have never seen him announce any financial support to people when in distress. These are points that matter and it is strange that his fans and the so-called intelligentsia with vested interests have encouraged him to enter politics.

He has also announced a new kind of a “spiritual political journey”. It appears to be an attempt to promote Hindutva in the garb of spiritualism. His stand on the Cauvery issue is known.

It is time all secular-minded parties come together and stop his moves.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai