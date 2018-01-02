Rajinikanth in politics

Tamil cine superstar Rajinikanth’s entry into the turbulent world of Tamil politics needs to be looked at critically. He has not floated any welfare scheme for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu. We have never seen him announce any financial support to people when in distress. These are points that matter and it is strange that his fans and the so-called intelligentsia with vested interests have encouraged him to enter politics.
He has also announced a new kind of a “spiritual political journey”. It appears to be an attempt to promote Hindutva in the garb of spiritualism. His stand on the Cauvery issue is known.
It is time all secular-minded parties come together and stop his moves.
Tharcius S. Fernando,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor