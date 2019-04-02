Rahul from Wayanad

02 April 2019 00:36 IST

That the complexity of political alliances varies from State to State has always been an acceptable norm but the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Wayanad constituency in Kerala has kicked up a controversy and given the ammunition-starved BJP something to deride the Opposition about. While the barbed criticism of the Left is justifiable, the Congress should not allow things to go out of control as the BJP is always on the lookout for a fallout amongst the Opposition parties (Page 1, “Left unhappy as Congress says Rahul will contest Wayanad too”, April 1). It is imperative that the Congress and the Left sort out their differences and concentrate on the task at hand — to stop the BJP’s from getting another term.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

Opportunism and politics go hand in hand and it is no surprise that Mr. Gandhi is looking at another seat. However, one is surprised by the indignation being expressed by rival politicians. When the Prime Minister chose to contest from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014, it was hailed as a masterstroke. But when Mr. Gandhi does it now, it is called desperation. Finally, the Election Commission must explore the possibility of recovering the cost of the second election in either one of the constituencies in the event of the candidate winning in both. It does impose a wasteful expenditure of public funds.

Anand Aravamudhan,

Chennai

The move is a blunder as it sends the message that the Congress is not secular. The point is that in north India, the Congress follows the same Hindutva agenda that the BJP does. The way the Congress is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh is an indication of this. Contesting from Wayanad will result in a contest with the LDF, which is a supporter of a secular dispensation at the Centre. The Kerala PCC’s enthusiasm after the announcement is to hide or end the groupism with the State Congress unit.

B. Prabha,

Varkala, Kerala

The decision is a clear indication of the fear of defeat in the Congress party. There can be no comparison with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to contest from two seats in 2014. He was a first-timer with no traditional Lok Sabha seat. Only time will tell whether the Left in Kerala will play a friendly match. The move does also raise interest about the electoral fortunes of the dynasty.

Dr. Jai Prakash Gupta.

Ambala Cantt., Haryana

The Congress party, which failed in its attempt to form a Mahagathbandhan before the elections, has made sure that political disunity and acrimony will continue even after the elections. The party should have shown some political expediency by keeping out of Kerala and exhibiting the same grace and maturity shown by the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party (by not fielding candidates in Rae Bareli and Amethi in U.P.). Perhaps the Congress might have anticipated a similar gesture from the Left in Kerala. The electorate will wonder whether it is worth exercising their franchise in favour of a hotchpotch of parties that do not want to see eye to eye with each other. Despite being perceived to be on a sticky wicket due to its mediocre performance, the NDA suddenly finds itself at an advantage due to egoistic and unrelenting Opposition leaders.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The stringent opposition, especially from the Left, primarily stems from that desperate realisation of the rich electoral dividends that the Congress would stand to reap/gain, which could have far-reaching ramifications in all constituencies of the State. There are examples from the past of political leaders who have contested from two parliamentary seats and emerging victorious in both. Elections are to be fought on bread and butter issues instead of personality politics and sectarian issues.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore