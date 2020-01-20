Letters

Quite a stretch

The details of the expenditure incurred on a cinema ticket, wafers, popcorn and other goodies (spent before intermission), in 1962, might evoke surprise now (‘Open Page’, “₹10 in the summer of 1962”, January 19). The cost of living was so low then; equally, the salaries drawn were also meagre. In 1962, while residing in a room in Chennai, I had these expenses to meet with my salary of ₹220: there were my monthly requirements and ₹40 to be sent to my father every month. I was still able to save ₹20 a month.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

