Quite a stretch

The details of the expenditure incurred on a cinema ticket, wafers, popcorn and other goodies (spent before intermission), in 1962, might evoke surprise now (‘Open Page’, “₹10 in the summer of 1962”, January 19). The cost of living was so low then; equally, the salaries drawn were also meagre. In 1962, while residing in a room in Chennai, I had these expenses to meet with my salary of ₹220: there were my monthly requirements and ₹40 to be sent to my father every month. I was still able to save ₹20 a month.
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.