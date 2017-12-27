Questionable

A child’s mind is such that he or she will act upon that which is prohibited. The more you hide something from a child, the greater his or her curiosity. Banning the airing of “sexually explicit” contraceptive advertisements on television between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. will not serve any purpose (Editorial page, “Flawed, in the name of indecency”, December 25). And which child goes to sleep by 10 p.m.? The youngsters of today are well-informed about human biology as a result of the Internet and smartphones.

In addition, most films today have provocative and romantic scenes which can be questioned, and which children are free to watch at any time of the day. Such scenes are bound to “contaminate” their minds more than these contraceptive advertisements will.

It would also be prudent to introduce the subject of sex education in schools to create awareness. Don’t we teach children nowadays about a “good touch” and a “bad touch”? Then, why not educate them about safe sex?

Prem K. Menon,

Mumbai