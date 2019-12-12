Political parties common script in Karnataka and Maharashtra in pursuit of numbers. Episodes are getting unsavoury by the day and tend to reflect poorly on our polity. Parties are evidently getting increasingly distanced from their core ethos and hence there is hardly a semblance of cohesion. They sadly seem to be mutating into a cluster of a ‘Federation of MPs/MLAs’, who act more to sustain their personal interests than of the electorate that chose them. The onus then reverts to the people for negating these aberrations. But sadly, its limitations are seen in the Karnataka bypolls,where rebel party-hoppers have won (Editorial, “Instant rewards,” Dec. 11).
R. Narayanan,
Navi Mumbai
