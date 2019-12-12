Letters

Pursuit of numbers

more-in

Political parties common script in Karnataka and Maharashtra in pursuit of numbers. Episodes are getting unsavoury by the day and tend to reflect poorly on our polity. Parties are evidently getting increasingly distanced from their core ethos and hence there is hardly a semblance of cohesion. They sadly seem to be mutating into a cluster of a ‘Federation of MPs/MLAs’, who act more to sustain their personal interests than of the electorate that chose them. The onus then reverts to the people for negating these aberrations. But sadly, its limitations are seen in the Karnataka bypolls,where rebel party-hoppers have won (Editorial, “Instant rewards,” Dec. 11).

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 12:57:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/pursuit-of-numbers/article30280695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY