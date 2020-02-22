Protesting against CAA

It is the contention of every right-thinking person that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is anti-Muslim. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have included Christians too, but it was perhaps wary of the possible backlash from the U.S. and Europe. Since there is no ‘Islamic superpower’ and most of the terrorist organisations have their roots in hard-line Islamist ideology, it has become convenient for the BJP to target Muslims, since it can easily escape criticism citing terrorism. But the BJP is failing to understand that its Hindutva agenda is cringed and frowned upon even by most of the Hindus, and the recent string of electoral defeats is proof of this fact. The endeavour of any government heading a plural population like ours should be to unite the masses. But the BJP is trying to divide the people on religious lines. It may taste initial success but in the long run it would bite the dust. History is replete with many such examples.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Chepauk turned out to be Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh during this week’s anti-CAA protests (“Anti-CAA protests erupt across T.N.”). Though there was every chance provocation as the protesters were emotionally charged, the silver lining was that they observed extreme self-restraint; the police personnel too deserve praise for having maintained order. While a few anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow were asked to pay for damages to property, it is heartening to know that the protesters in Chennai ventured to clear the roads and streets after they finished their rallies. The protest was mainly against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) without whose support in Parliament the CAA could not have come into force.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Anti-CAA protests have caused unwanted chaos and, as a keen political watcher, I feel sad to witness many people shouting at the top their voices without knowing the actual facts on the CAA and how the legislation is going to affect their lives. The Centre has to bear in mind that it has take remedial measures at the earliest. In the larger interest of the country, I request our pragmatic Prime Minister to convene a meeting of all the Chief Ministers immediately and let them be assured that on no account will citizens lose the privileges hitherto enjoyed by them.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai