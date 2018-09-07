Protect free speech

more-in

The fact that the Supreme Court threw out the plea to ban Meesha is certainly a shot in the arm for freedom of expression, but it is high time the State governments took a cue from the court and nipped in the bud protests against books, films and paintings (“SC throws out plea to ban Malayalam novel Meesha”, Sept. 6). There must be a free flow of ideas in every society so that people are exposed to all kinds of opinions that will enable them to form their own.

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru

It is unfortunate that it has become almost inconceivable in our times for anything remotely related to religion to be discussed without it being controversial or politicised.

Self-proclaimed religious representatives who have taken it upon themselves to “protect” their religion are ironically the same people who are causing the degeneration of that religion. Until this need to “protect” a religion goes, issues like book and film bans will continue to keep our courts busy.

Mansi Tyagi,

Bengaluru