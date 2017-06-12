Promoting geotourism

I believe that what 82-year-old Mohansingh Sodha has done in his life so far boils down to one important thing — serving the nation in the interests of future generations (The Hindu Magazine – “The Bone Collector of Kutch”, April 29). I feel there is certainly a strong need for us to mull over the options of enhancing the potential of geotourism. Geologically speaking, India is a treasure house of some of the most fascinating subjects in geology and if due importance is given to showcase this wonderful subject which is stored in rocks across the length and breadth of the country, tourism can get a huge boost. Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kerala are some regions that are home to fascinating geological wonders — from preserved fossils to mountains of interest — which should be showcased. As a student of earth sciences, I am confident that people from most walks of life would be interested in having a structured approach to the subject.

Abhilash Borah,

Nadia, West Bengal