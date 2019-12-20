The prestigious Sahitya Akademi award is considered by many as an Indian equivalent to the Nobel Prize. A cursory glance into the list of the past winners would convey the fact that most of the authors spent 5-6 years in researching, ruminating and writing their masterpieces. Hence, the monetary award of ₹1,00,000 comes across as a pittance. Though the winners get name and fame, the material benefit also matters. A government that spends millions of rupees to promote Hindi and Sanskrit should be in a good position to reward such high achievement in literature more appropriately. The prize money should be increased to ₹5,00,000, which would encourage new writers.
Anna Mary Yvonne,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.