Power tussle

After contesting the Maharashtra elections in alliance with the BJP, it is against all the ethical norms now for the Shiv Sena giving room for speculation that it is not averse to forming the government with the Opposition (Page 1, “Maharashtra waits for Shah to resolve crisis”, November 3). It would be ideal for both the NCP and the Congress to keep away from the overtures of the Shiv Sena, which is using these two parties as a tool to exert pressure on BJP for plum portfolios. In the long run, the two parties might lose their identity as champions of secularism and inclusiveness.

V. Subramanian,

Dombivli, East Thane, Maharashtra

Are elections held in the interests of the public or political parties? Landslide victories result in parties exhibiting dictatorship, hung Assemblies led to weak or no governance, and coalition governments prompt political black mailing.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad