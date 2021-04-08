Poll results

08 April 2021 00:18 IST

Excepting West Bengal, the Assembly elections have been conducted and completed in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Why the counting of votes cannot be done immediately is a legitimate question generally troubling the minds of millions of voters here. Is it so difficult a task in this hi-tech world? The ECI must take a pragmatic approach.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai