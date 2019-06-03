Politics of food

No scientific sampling or survey appears to have been done to prove that food served by the Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) is unpalatable and was not being eaten in sufficient quantities. Interviewing a few unhappy children alone is unscientific investigation. Anecdotal evidence has been used to steer the reader towards conclusions the writer or a group wishes to achieve. The fact file too appears to be misleading as the scientific and health benefits of onion and garlic are proven in vitro, not in vivo. The supply of hygienic and safe food is a far greater achievement than aiming for 100% acceptability of food, which is always subjective. A significant percentage of the Indian population does not use onion and garlic and if they suffered clinically, socially or otherwise because of non-consumption, society, scientists and others would have noticed this by now.

M.R. Raghunath,

Bengaluru

The APF subscribes to the tenet that one’s nutritional requirement can be met without garlic-onion and the National Institute of Nutrition has concurred with this.

Taste, given the diversity and plurality of our society, is a personal choice, and catering to such diverse tastes in mass feeding programmes, logistically and hygienically, is not easy. The programme meets the challenge of classroom hunger and has improved school enrolment and the nutritional status of students. One does not understand why there is needless controversy now over certain food ingredients. If the activists are troubled with the food served by the APF, they should organise, establish and run a parallel mid-day meal programme with ingredients of their choice. Why disrupt a well-established and successful programme?

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru