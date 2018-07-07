There is no denying the fact that India’s standing in the international arena has weakened in the recent past. Drastic policy shifts in recent years in the form of according reduced importance to NAM, increasing geostrategic ambitions and intervention in the internal affairs of smaller neighbours such as Nepal and the Maldives, to name a few, have not helped India’s cause.

Russia, which was our evergreen and traditional ally, has grown closer to China as well as Pakistan. Smaller neighbours such as the Maldives and the Seychelles are now asserting themselves while Nepal and Bangladesh are drifting towards China. Adding to our woes is that despite being seen to be close to U.S., India couldn’t escape crippling trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. India needs to revert to its earlier principled positions in order to regain lost ground (OpEd page, ‘Yes, No, It’s Complicated’ – “Is India’s foreign policy adrift?” July 6).

Amal Bahuleyan,

Pullazhy, Thrissur, Kerala