Police reforms

The police are supposed to be your friend always and never your foe and the case of the custodial deaths in Sattankulam is disturbing. The need of the hour is something drastic in the form of reforms.

The higher-ups in the police force need to go over the procedures of dealing with people brought to the police station with their subordinates in great detail.

Recently, there was a case of a mentally challenged person being pinned to the ground by a hefty constable for not wearing a face mask.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

