Police inquiry

18 January 2022 00:44 IST

When the Tri-services Court of Inquiry (CoI) which probed the crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter near Coonoor in the Nilgiris — which claimed the lives of the Chief of Defence Staff and his entourage — has ruled out ‘any mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence’, one fails to understand why the Tamil Nadu police should continue the probe (Page 1, January 17). The primary responsibility for the probe lies with the defence forces. What happens now? Will the defence forces accept the police findings?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai