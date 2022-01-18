Letters

Police inquiry

 

When the Tri-services Court of Inquiry (CoI) which probed the crash of the Mi-17V5 helicopter near Coonoor in the Nilgiris — which claimed the lives of the Chief of Defence Staff and his entourage — has ruled out ‘any mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence’, one fails to understand why the Tamil Nadu police should continue the probe (Page 1, January 17). The primary responsibility for the probe lies with the defence forces. What happens now? Will the defence forces accept the police findings?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 1:49:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/police-inquiry/article38284326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY