Points to note

The Indian cricket team is basking in adulation, and rightfully so. It has played like a champion and won many matches, notwithstanding the fact that these victories have largely come from playing in subcontinental conditions.
More importantly, the players have united and played as a team. However, in the matches against Sri Lanka, it was shocking to see a number of catches that were dropped, most of them in the slip cordon. One also noticed a drop in the level of fielding. What should have been a resounding victory in four days was allowed to end in a draw on the fifth day. The catching techniques were poor too. With overseas tours in the pipeline, there is an urgent need to address this serious issue. I hope the team managers will correct these before it is too late.
N. Subramanian,
Chennai
