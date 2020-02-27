‘Kejriwalism’ succeeds because it is not only a post-ideology model, but also involves doing piecemeal engineering for the welfare of citizens (Op-Ed page, “The politics of Kejriwalism,” Feb. 26). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been doing the piecemeal engineering philosopher Karl Popper wrote about when he said: “the politician who adopts [this method] may or may not have a blueprint of society”. Such a model emphasises measures like health and education reform. While the ‘ideological parties’ are constrained to be partisan, the AAP’s post-ideology framework gives it freedom to be inclusive. It will be good for the country if such post-ideology politics spreads to other States.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

