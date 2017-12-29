Picking up the pieces

At a time when the DMK is still recovering from a huge defeat in the R.K. Nagar by-election, it is unfortunate that M.K. Alagiri is insulting M.K. Stalin (“Alagiri snipes at Stalin, says DMK won win under him”, Dec. 28). The comment will lead to tussles within the DMK and weaken the party. In the confusion prevailing in Tamil Nadu, people expect the DMK to play an important role as a constructive Opposition party. It is time for the leaders of the DMK to keep aside their selfish interests and work in a responsible manner for the party’s good and for the welfare of the State.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai