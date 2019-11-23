Parliamentary panel

The main accused in the Malegaon terror blast, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya has found a place in the Parliamentary Defence Constitutional panel and former Union Minister Farooq Abdulla, presently detained under the National Safety Act, too has found a place in the panel. ( Farooq, Pragya in parliamental defence constitutional panel, Nov. 22). Eyebrows have been raised on the inclusion of the controversial Sadhvi, who had earlier run into trouble by eulogising Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi. No less a person than the PM Narendra Modi himself had in a reference to her observed that he would never forgive a person who praised the Mahatma’s killers. The inclusion of Farooq Abdullah is an indication that though the veteran politician has been kept under house arrest under a stringent Act, his patriotism has never been suspect.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru