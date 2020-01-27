Parading our might

Every year, on January 26, the Republic Day, India witnesses a grand parade down the Rajpath. Observing it, one question I repeatedly ask myself is: What message does such grandeur send out? My problem is not with celebrating nationhood, but the manner in which we do it. Such naked show of ‘military might’ may look flattering, but how does it benefit us as a nation? Yes, we are all proud Indians, but can we not commemorate the occasion by actually contributing towards nation building in some way, instead of doing and watching ceremonious parades that meaninglessly exhibit combat capabilities on the streets? Maybe, we can spend the day doing something as simple as planting trees or cleaning our locality or even distributing books free of cost to those unable to afford basic education?
Guwahati, Assam
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.