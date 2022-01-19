19 January 2022 00:43 IST

In the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj, India has lost yet another legendary dance icon. The maestro’s immaculate display of a stellar dance form, with his dancing eyes and the footwork and rhythm, created visual splendour. He has left behind a rich legacy of Kathak with his unique style of ‘immersive dance’ to depict epic stories.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh