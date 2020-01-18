Letters

Pakistan for SCO meet

This year India is likely to invite Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation India meet, and if Pakistan accepts it, it would be interesting to know whether the two nations would be discussing core and real issues such as terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, and other political disturbances. It should not turn out to be a damp squib.

Ferry Bhatia,

Amritsar, Punjab

 

 

