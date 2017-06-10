Outplayed by Sri Lanka

One must compliment Sri Lanka for pulling off a seven wicket victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy (‘Sport’ – “Sri Lanka coasts to an easy win over India”,’ June 9). It was unfortunate that our bowlers, especially the much-hyped Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, were found to be wanting and proved to be pedestrian bowlers. Adding to our woes was the pathetic fielding. We sincerely hope that the Indian captain would have noticed the pathetic bowling and now brings in ace strike bowler Ravichandran Ashwin to play the do-or-die match against South Africa.

N. Hariharan,

Chennai