Outplayed by Sri Lanka

One must compliment Sri Lanka for pulling off a seven wicket victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy (‘Sport’ – “Sri Lanka coasts to an easy win over India”,’ June 9). It was unfortunate that our bowlers, especially the much-hyped Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, were found to be wanting and proved to be pedestrian bowlers. Adding to our woes was the pathetic fielding. We sincerely hope that the Indian captain would have noticed the pathetic bowling and now brings in ace strike bowler Ravichandran Ashwin to play the do-or-die match against South Africa.
N. Hariharan,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor