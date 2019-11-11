Letters

Opting out of RCEP

more-in

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prudently kept India out of the ambitious RCEP, and in the process his own image as a decisive leader has been well asserted. But more importantly, it shows that joining the RCEP as a founding member would be a risk that India can ill-afford in a new world economic order. (“Could join RCEP if demands are met, says Piyush Goyal”, and editorial, “Safe, for now”, Nov. 6). With RCEP now reduced to 15 members after India’s decision, it may be painted as a single economic grouping that offers low tariff barriers and market access to member economies. However, the simple fact is that the dice are loaded against India in what would be a certain gamble in the uncertain times of our country’s struggling economy. India has enough wounds to heal in its economy before it can afford to play footsie with Asia-Pacific wannabes offering a fascinating embrace.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 12:46:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/opting-out-of-rcep/article29939244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY