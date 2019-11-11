Opting out of RCEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prudently kept India out of the ambitious RCEP, and in the process his own image as a decisive leader has been well asserted. But more importantly, it shows that joining the RCEP as a founding member would be a risk that India can ill-afford in a new world economic order. (“Could join RCEP if demands are met, says Piyush Goyal”, and editorial, “Safe, for now”, Nov. 6). With RCEP now reduced to 15 members after India’s decision, it may be painted as a single economic grouping that offers low tariff barriers and market access to member economies. However, the simple fact is that the dice are loaded against India in what would be a certain gamble in the uncertain times of our country’s struggling economy. India has enough wounds to heal in its economy before it can afford to play footsie with Asia-Pacific wannabes offering a fascinating embrace.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai