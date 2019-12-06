Onion prices

It was amusing to hear Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman say that she doesn’t eat onions. Perhaps the people of India should take some inspiration from her, rather than raise so much of hullabaloo over onion scarcity! Untimely rains seem to be the main reason for dip in production. But, as with other agricultural produce, a lack of good storage facilities has made the situation worse. The export ban and daily imports from Afghanistan seem to be inadequate to address the shortage. Now, the government should monitor closely to check any hoarding and unjust pricing of the commodity.

D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

Whilst social media is flooded with the allegedly “insensitive” remarks by Ms. Sitharaman about her family not consuming onions, it is rather unfortunate and irresponsible to quote one line from her entire speech, without making any reference whatsoever to the specific (rather sarcastic) question she was responding to. Ms. Sitharaman was, in fact, replying to a query by a member of the Opposition asking her if she had eaten ‘Egyptian onions’. Taking one line from her speech and blowing it out of proportion is not only irresponsible, but also digresses from the more important issues.

Brunda Karanam,

Singapore