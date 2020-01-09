On track, and how

The Home Minister has claimed that “nearly 90% of the promises in the ruling party’s manifesto stand fulfilled (Inside pages, January 8). Appropriately, the claim comes just days after a masked mob wreaked havoc on university campus in the capital and on the same day a Central Ministry, the Statistics Ministry, lowered the current year’s GDP growth. That gives us a fair idea of what things could be like when the manifesto promises are fulfilled 100%.

S.K. Narayanan,

Thiruvananthapuram