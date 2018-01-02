On secularism

Those who drafted our Constitution were thinking and visionary people — to lay emphasis on the point that all the fundamental rights provided therein are on a bedrock of secularism (“The secular condition”, January 2, 2018). It was wonderful to have our own definition of secularism for the Constitution; not being irreligious, but treating all religions as equal. And it was not a new “invention”, but laying emphasis on what was the millennia-old ethos of the land. Looking at the views expressed by people such as Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde now, one shudders to think what might have happened to the country had it been the right wing that had come to power after Independence. We are fortunate from that angle. Yet, as the writer feels, we cannot let our guard down. Times have rapidly changed these past few years. We do not even want to recollect the events of 1992 and 2002. One wonders whether the edifice of our Constitution will suffer irreparable damage on account of backdoor methods. It is a worrying prospect which does not seem to have registered in the minds of many.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru

Secularism has been an intrinsic part of Indian tradition since ancient times. Unlike the Western idea of secularism which demands a complete separation of religion and state, our Constitution has adopted a broader version of secularism wherein the state treats all religions with equal respect. When it comes to changing the Constitution, its makers have made necessary provisions for amendments to meet the demands of time. The amendment procedure does not confer unlimited power to Parliament to amend the Constitution. Even if Mr. Hegde wants to change the secular nature of the Constitution, the basic structure cannot be abridged or taken away by Parliament.

Padmakar Gaikwad,

Pune

The article has merely reiterated what is known in the public domain. At the same time, it has sidestepped the painful task of examining the motive of the Indira Gandhi government to insert the word ‘secularism’ through a constitutional amendment, when the Emergency was in place and lawmaking was devoid of effective parliamentary scrutiny and debate.

If secularism means, as claimed, “equal respect for all religions”, or maintenance of “principled distance between state and religion”, it only proves that it could mean many things to many people. A foundational constitutional principle should never be under a shadow of ambiguity. For instance, if secularism means the state should keep religion at an arm’s length, it has no business to control and regulate the functioning of temples while scrupulously keeping away from the religious affairs of the minorities. The tolerant majority community has no reason to fear secularism; they only resent the fact that the absence of an explanatory clause has distorted its real meaning to create an artificial minority-majority binary.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram