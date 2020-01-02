Letters

On-screen abuse

It is refreshing to find that someone is calling out our ‘masala’ films for what they are: an attempt to mainstream patriarchal and regressive cultural conceptions of what gender relations should look like (OpEd, “Standing up to on-screen abuse”, January 1). Films are not just for entertainment. They serve as a backdrop for public discourse, have substance to impress upon young minds and can be powerfully self-reflective. It is time that people associated with a project take ownership of the message they send out to society.

Tanvi Soni

Jalandhar, Punjab

Comments
