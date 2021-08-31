Letters

On oil palm

 

When I was working in the Department of Agriculture, Tamil Nadu, the technology mission on edible oils in the 1980s and the coverage of area under oil palm was very poor. Farmers were reluctant to adopt this crop due to its invasive nature just like the Lantana camara weed in the Western Ghats. The Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research Palode, Kerala does not seem to have come up with favourable results for the suitability of oil palm in India.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 12:59:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/on-oil-palm/article36193407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY