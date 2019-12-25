On mental health

It is deeply disturbing to know that nearly one in seven Indians has mental health issues of varying severity, with a higher prevalence in the southern States (Inside pages, “South has higher prevalence of mental disorders: study”, December 24). Considering the wide spectrum of mental disorders, proper diagnosis and then treatment become imperative. Consequently, the thrust needs to be on increasing the number of trained mental health practitioners. Finding the neurological basis of psychiatric disorders becomes essential to understanding the root cause. Bearing in mind the amount of stigma attached to mental disorders in India, it is the responsibility of the government to educate the public suitably.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tennur, Tiruchi

It is a fact that mental disorders hardly evince interest and that there is also shame in describing something as basic as our own emotions. Mental health is a major concern for all age groups. The Government needs to ensure that mental health issues form a part of the educational system. At a practical level, there need to be well-equipped clinics to handle mental health issues of all hues.

Nikita Bhati,

Rajasthan

Rising literacy levels but poor job opportunities, urbanisation, industrialisation, poor socioeconomic conditions and the poor quality of life, growing social inequalities, substance abuse and a competitive lifestyle that starts from kindergarten are factors leading to mental stress especially in urban youth. Stress in turn produces distress and in turn distress. One cannot also ignore the fact that suicide rates are on the rise. Counselling services must be improved and there must be greater acceptance of talking about mental health.

Dr. E .Subbarayan,

Gingee, Villupuram, Tamil Nadu