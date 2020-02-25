On ‘grey list’

Apropos the editorial, “Keep up the pressure” (Feb. 24), the signal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a fairly robust indictment of Pakistan’s game of playing footsie with terrorists. The FATF’s ‘strong urge’ to Islamabad to “swiftly complete” its full action plan by June 2020, clothed with the warning of prosecuting and penalising terror financing, is a resounding message for the echo chambers of the government in Pakistan and the GHQ in Rawalpindi. The singular gain for Pakistan at this juncture must be that it has been spared the international indignity of being put in the ‘black list’. The ‘grey list’, therefore, is at best a halfway house. Pakistan deserves to be included in the financing watchdog’s ‘black list’ since it is unlikely to keep itself in the clear so far as containing terrorism is concerned.
S.S. Paul,
Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal
