The office of the Governor is currently a political appointment and various governments over the years have never hesitated, and still do, to use it to ensure that their political goals are met. This institution, a colonial relic, continues to serve as a pro-consul of the ruling party of the day. The office of the Governor should act as the guardrail of our nascent democracy. The appointee must ensure that the ideals of our Constitution are upheld and not usher its twilight.

The Raj model of nominating governors should be dispensed with. Instead it should be made an elected office as is the norm in all democracies. It is only then that the office of the Governor will be accountable to voters and decisions taken non-partisan.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

