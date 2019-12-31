Occasion to unite

The congregation of anti-BJP Opposition leaders on a common platform, during the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, and displaying bonhomie, gives strong hope that Opposition unity to take on the BJP is possible (Page 1, “Hemant back as Jharkhand CM”, December 30). The ruling dispensation is carrying out its agenda and is uncaring not only because of its brute majority in Parliament but also because of an ineffective Opposition. A strong and united Opposition is an absolute need given the grave threats to the Constitution. The big show of unity should not fizzle out, as usual, because of egoistic attitudes.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai