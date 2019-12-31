Occasion to unite

The congregation of anti-BJP Opposition leaders on a common platform, during the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, and displaying bonhomie, gives strong hope that Opposition unity to take on the BJP is possible (Page 1, “Hemant back as Jharkhand CM”, December 30). The ruling dispensation is carrying out its agenda and is uncaring not only because of its brute majority in Parliament but also because of an ineffective Opposition. A strong and united Opposition is an absolute need given the grave threats to the Constitution. The big show of unity should not fizzle out, as usual, because of egoistic attitudes.
D. Sethuraman,
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.