NRC, NPR and more

When the country is already in turmoil over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens, not to speak of the reading down of Article 370 relating to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the announcement of updating the National Population Register has to be viewed as the proverbial last straw (Page 1, “Cabinet clears NPR update, census”, December 25). When the Home Minister tries to allay fears by saying there is no link between the NPR and the NRC, it is a tacit admission that the NRC is not an innocuous exercise as the government claims it to be.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Without standing on prestige, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre is requested to shelve, at least for a year, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the National Register of Citizens, and the National Population Register which do not need as much urgent attention as do these issues listed: economic decline, price rise and unemployment. We now see people in turmoil after large-scale protests and struggles against comparatively secondary issues which can be solved through discussion. Let us spend our energy in finding ways to improving our economic condition, and also achieving harmony.

M. Vathapureeswaran,

Erode, Tamil Nadu

After having lived for nearly three decades away from the homeland, and where there is a new generation possibly notin touch with its country of origin, Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in Tamil Nadu need a life of dignity — to live like any other citizen of this country. Apart from voluntary repatriation, the Central and State governments should seriously consider grantinG citizenship to the community who have been marginalised to a great extent. This, as an extension of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 could spell a new dawn.

Samuel Rukshshan,

Hosur, Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu