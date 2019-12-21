The centre-page cartoon of December 20 was not in good taste. As a neutral reader, I am hurt the paper is publishing news and articles with a one-point agenda of faulting the ruling regime at the Centre. The demonstrations are limited to a few States and are mostly being organised by students, some of whom may not even be aware of what they are protesting against.
V. Subramanian,
Chennai
