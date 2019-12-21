Letters

Not in good taste

more-in

The centre-page cartoon of December 20 was not in good taste. As a neutral reader, I am hurt the paper is publishing news and articles with a one-point agenda of faulting the ruling regime at the Centre. The demonstrations are limited to a few States and are mostly being organised by students, some of whom may not even be aware of what they are protesting against.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 12:25:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/not-in-good-taste/article30362138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY