Not anti-secular

The Act was passed by both the houses. As a common man, my understanding is that it is applicable to intruders and illegal migrants who are posing a threat to our national security. Why, then, do Opposition parties assume this as a threat to India’s secularism? Globally, no country extends a red carpet to all migrants. Any country that offers citizenship to migrants does so purely on its own terms.
M.R.G. Murthy,
Mysuru
