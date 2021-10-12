12 October 2021 01:10 IST

Fact-based journalism is often confounded with modern day challenges and grave threats from autocratic regimes. The latter have a tendency to attack those who ask questions and reveal their shortcomings and even shoot the messengers of truth. That the fourth estate has been bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 is also a grim reminder of the rising trend of autocratic and divisive forces and the urgent need to curb them .

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand