No stay on polls bonds

It is shocking that the Supreme Court has declined “to stay the poll bond scheme” (Page 1, January 21). When the Election Commission of India is not for the practice of ‘cash for vote’, does not the electoral bond scheme — which encourages donations to political parties for election purposes — constitute a flagrant violation of election rules? Is it not a moral turpitude? Why should political parties be financed by corporates for election and electoral purposes? What is worse is its lack of transparency on beneficiaries and the amounts.

Camouflaged cash-flow transactions give room for doubt. Are the amounts being accounted for by the parties concerned?

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

 

