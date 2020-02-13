No seat for Congress

The decimation of the Congress, with a vote share of just 4.26%, should serve as an eye-opener to the rank and file of the party on the futility of continuing with a dynastic leadership. It is bizarre to note that instead of doing introspection, the party is celebrating the victory of AAP, which has no love lost for the Congress. This only exposes the fact that the Congress has given up hopes of being a frontline Opposition party and is content to piggyback on regional outfits to stay relevant. It is a great fall for an organisation which fought for the country’s freedom under selfless leaders and is now being staffed with sycophants in thrall to a single family. The Gandhis — Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka — should keep away from party affairs completely so that the outfit can be rejuvenated with new young faces who currently have no baggage.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai