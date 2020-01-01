No sale or grounding

The Central government is requested to ensure that the national carrier is neither sold nor allowed to sink. Such an ignominy should not be allowed to happen in India as the airline is a “landmark” in the history of India’s civil aviation. An already sagging economy needs the strengthening of infrastructure in the form of government-owned corporate giants. One wonders why it is so difficult to turnaround the airline. (‘Business’ page, “With no buyer in sight, AI fast losing altitude”, December 31).

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu