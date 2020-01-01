Letters

No sale or grounding

more-in

The Central government is requested to ensure that the national carrier is neither sold nor allowed to sink. Such an ignominy should not be allowed to happen in India as the airline is a “landmark” in the history of India’s civil aviation. An already sagging economy needs the strengthening of infrastructure in the form of government-owned corporate giants. One wonders why it is so difficult to turnaround the airline. (‘Business’ page, “With no buyer in sight, AI fast losing altitude”, December 31).

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 1:10:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/no-sale-or-grounding/article30447240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY