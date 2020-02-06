Letters

No public exams

Thank heavens for extinguishing hell-fire (Page 1, “Govt. withdraws plan to hold public exams for Classes 5, 8”, February 5). Nature has given children the gift of inquisitiveness. Playing through learning or learning through playing should be the norm in every school curriculum on various subjects.

Unfortunately, the cut-throat competitive spirit now prevalent appears to be affecting children too.

Victor Frank A.,

Chennai

Even educationists feel that such examinations would impose an unnecessary burden on children and parents who now struggle to help their children in their studies. Public exams even kill the very joy of learning.

E. Sethuramalingam,

Kollam, Kerala

 

