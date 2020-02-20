Letters

The recent actions of the government as far as diplomacy and foreign policy are concerned, suggest that it suffers from a low-esteem syndrome (Editorial, “Visa power”, February 19). Disproportionate and amateurish reactions further buttress the view in the world’s eyes that something is amiss. Rather than making intolerance its Achilles heel, the government needs to display more statesmanship and magnanimity towards dissenters. It needs to learn to take criticism in its stride or else a likely bracketing with countries such as Saudi Arabia and North Korea may not be far away.

Deepak Singhal,

Chennai

