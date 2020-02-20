The recent actions of the government as far as diplomacy and foreign policy are concerned, suggest that it suffers from a low-esteem syndrome (Editorial, “Visa power”, February 19). Disproportionate and amateurish reactions further buttress the view in the world’s eyes that something is amiss. Rather than making intolerance its Achilles heel, the government needs to display more statesmanship and magnanimity towards dissenters. It needs to learn to take criticism in its stride or else a likely bracketing with countries such as Saudi Arabia and North Korea may not be far away.
Chennai
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.