No deal on the cards

This refers to the editorial, “Trump cards” (Feb. 21). While Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make Mr. Trump’s forthcoming visit to India a memorable one, the U.S. has signalled its desire to drive a hard bargain on trade, making a deal unlikely during the trip. The U.S. decision, just days before the visit, to strip India of its status as a “developing” country is unfair to India on trade. There is also no possibility of the U.S. restoring the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) beneficiary status. India should not enter into a trade deal with the U.S. just for political optics. Aside from giving the two adulation-hungry politicians garner more attention, the policy goals of Mr. Trump’s trip are unclear at present.
S.S. Paul,
Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal
